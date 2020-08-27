St. Landry Parish: These roads are closed or impacted by Hurricane Laura

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) Hurricane Laura pounded southwestern Louisiana early Thursday morning with wind and rain causing some road closures due to flooding.
Here is an update on current road conditions in St. Landry Parish, according to the Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Eddie Thibodeaux.
- water over the road on Hwy. 182 S. of Bellevue Cemetery
- Standing water on Little Teche Road
- Fort Hamilton @ Hill Top going towards Hwy. 31 – impassable
- Hwy. 104, 6th street to Hwy. 3043- Flooded
- Hwy. 190 coming into Eunice is impassable