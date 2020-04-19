St. Landry Parish Solid Waste Landfill resumes operations Monday

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The public will be able to resume using the St. Landry Parish Solid Waste Landfill at 6 a.m. on Monday, April 20, according to Executive Director Richard LeBouef. Compost and mulch service will also resume during normal hours, as well.

Landfill officials are asking, however, that social distancing remain in effect at the ramp and other service facilities. The landfill’s offices will remain closed to the public, but some day-to-day operations will continue by phone.