SLPSO: Lawtell couple arrested in major drug, firearm bust

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)- The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office seized several illegal narcotics, firearms and $30k in cash from a couple’s home Tuesday.

According to Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz , narcotics agents, along with members of St. Landry Parish S.W.A.T. team, executed a “high- risk search warrant” at the address of 2714 Highway 752.

A husband and wife were arrested and face multiple charges in this investigation, Guidroz said.

The sheriff said authorities forced their way into the home and found Kelonda Thibodeaux holding the couple’s child. Agents then reportedly found her husband, Brandon Thibodeaux, in the master bedroom hiding in the closet.

During a search of the home, the following narcotics were reportedly found:

$28,979 in cash

Approximately 626 grams of Methamphetamine packaged for resale and distribution (estimated street value of $31,300)

11 grams of heroin packaged in several baggies for resale and distribution (estimated street value of $2200)

Approximately 592 grams of powder cocaine packaged for resale and distribution (estimated street value of $29,600)

Approximately 746 grams of marijuana packaged for resale and distribution (estimated street value of $8000)

Approximately 99 grams of crack cocaine packaged for resale and distribution (street value of $3000)

Approximately 21 pills of Exstacy (MDMA) pills packaged in two separate baggies (street value of $420)

Firearms found inside the home include: seven handguns containing fully loaded magazines (18 total) also extended magazines ranging from .380 calibers, 357, 9mm, to 40 calibers, of which two were reported stolen, four assault rifles (Caliber 7.62 x 39) AK-47, SKS and a Draco pistol type rifles, with eight fully loaded magazines and also extended magazines, authorities said.

Kelonda Thibodeaux (SLPCO)

Brandon Thibodeaux (SLPSO)

The couple, along with their child, were taken to the SLPSO juvenile office.

Both suspects reportedly refused to speak with agents. Child Protection Services were notified and released the 3-year- old to a family member.

“This major drug bust is a result of an ongoing investigation that lasted for nearly four year and agents were finally able to obtain a search warrant,” Guidroz said in a statement. “Our commitment remains to ridding our streets of drug dealers that put our lives at risk.”