1  of  2
Breaking News
Speaker Pelosi calls for articles of impeachment to be drafted against Trump Silver Alert issued for missing 1-year-old girl upgraded to Amber Alert as Ansonia PD investigate case of homicide victim found
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

SLPSO: Lawtell couple arrested in major drug, firearm bust

Local
Posted: / Updated:

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)- The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office seized several illegal narcotics, firearms and $30k in cash from a couple’s home Tuesday.

According to Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz , narcotics agents, along with members of St. Landry Parish S.W.A.T. team, executed a “high- risk search warrant” at the address of 2714 Highway 752.

A husband and wife were arrested and face multiple charges in this investigation, Guidroz said.

The sheriff said authorities forced their way into the home and found Kelonda Thibodeaux holding the couple’s child. Agents then reportedly found her husband, Brandon Thibodeaux, in the master bedroom hiding in the closet.

During a search of the home, the following narcotics were reportedly found:

  • $28,979 in cash
  • Approximately 626 grams of Methamphetamine packaged for resale and distribution (estimated street value of $31,300)
  • 11 grams of heroin packaged in several baggies for resale and distribution (estimated street value of $2200)
  • Approximately 592 grams of powder cocaine packaged for resale and distribution (estimated street value of $29,600)
  • Approximately 746 grams of marijuana packaged for resale and distribution (estimated street value of $8000)
  • Approximately 99 grams of crack cocaine packaged for resale and distribution (street value of $3000)
  • Approximately 21 pills of Exstacy (MDMA) pills packaged in two separate baggies (street value of $420)

Firearms found inside the home include: seven handguns containing fully loaded magazines (18 total) also extended magazines ranging from .380 calibers, 357, 9mm, to 40 calibers, of which two were reported stolen, four assault rifles (Caliber 7.62 x 39) AK-47, SKS and a Draco pistol type rifles, with eight fully loaded magazines and also extended magazines, authorities said.

  • Kelonda Thibodeaux (SLPCO)
Brandon Thibodeaux (SLPSO)

The couple, along with their child, were taken to the SLPSO juvenile office.

Both suspects reportedly refused to speak with agents. Child Protection Services were notified and released the 3-year- old to a family member.

“This major drug bust is a result of an ongoing investigation that lasted for nearly four year and agents were finally able to obtain a search warrant,” Guidroz said in a statement. “Our commitment remains to ridding our streets of drug dealers that put our lives at risk.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
29%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
60°F A few clouds. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
10 mph SE
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
60°F Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
60°F Mostly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
55°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories