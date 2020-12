(KLFY)- It'll be more than raccoons coming to pay you a visit this holiday season if you aren't careful with what you're throwing away in the garbage. Police are reminding people not to throw big boxes away as they could lead a criminal right to your door.

"Despite our thoughts, criminals aren't stupid. They're not that stupid and they actually do pretty good on intel and stalking out locations," Iota Police Chief Damon Daigle said.