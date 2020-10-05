St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies trained to respond to domestic violence calls

ST. LANDRY, La. (KLFY)- October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

All month long, St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Department is emphasizing the dangers of domestic violence and how officers are equipped to help victims.



“Domestic violence is the single greatest cause of injury to a woman,” Sheriff Guidroz explains.



In about every daily arrest report, there are arrests made for domestic violence in St. Landry Parish, according to Sheriff Bobby Guidroz.

Law enforcement officers are often the first to respond and intervene during a domestic violence situation.



“We do instruct our officers on how to react. They all know to always ask if there are any weapons involved,” Guidroz said.



The sheriff says if his officers have reason to believe a family or household member is being abused, they should take all reasonable means to prevent further abuse.



“One of the first things they look for are cuts, scratches, bruises, redness around the neck. We also look at the men to see if they were abused as well,” adds Guidroz.



He said his message for all victims is don’t stay silent, speak up, and get the help you deserve



“Have a phone near you. Even if you don’t say anything officers will hear the situation. We have the means to track the phone and respond,” Guidroz said.

If you are experiencing domestic violence and need help, you can call The National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233 or visit the National Domestic Violence Hotline site for resources and live chat.





