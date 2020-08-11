St. Landry Parish sheriff hopes new program will improve deputy response times

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)- In St. Landry Parish, the sheriff’s department is working on providing more time-efficient services.

“This will help everybody. The citizens and this department,” St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz says.



Guidroz said his department is utilizing new technology to make the parish safer. He created a program he says will decrease deputy response time to more serious incidents.



“Our response time needed to improve on many calls. We also have many calls that didn’t need a deputy present,” Sheriff Guidroz explains.

Contactless self-reporting is a web based system allowing residents to report minor incidents.

This is how it works: The resident fills out a form online. The form is then automatically forwarded to the sheriff’s dispatch center for review.



“It’s a proactive measure. I think we want to better provide our services to the public. This is the way,” the sheriff said.