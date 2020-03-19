St. Landry Parish Sheriff confirms one case of COVID-19 in parish

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)- Officials have confirmed one case of coronavirus in St. Landry Parish.

The patient has been quarantined, state regional medical director Dr. Tina Stefanksi said.

“We don’t want people to panic,” the Stefanksi said. She was joined by parish, state and law enforcement officials at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, who all reiterated the same prevention practices: stay home, practice social distancing, don’t overstock on groceries.

“We want to release some some of the fear,” Rep. Gerald Boudreaux said. “If we follow the precautions that Dr. Stefanski and all the people throughout the state and doing, we are going to be in a better place to flatten that curve.”

We will provide updates as they become available.