St. Landry Parish sets high school graduation dates

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — After postponing graduations due to COVID-19, St. Landry Parish has announced its rescheduled high school graduation dates for this year:

  • Beau Chene High: June 19 at 7 p.m. at the BCHS Football Complex
  • Eunice High: June 19 at 7 p.m. at the EHS Football Complex
  • MACA: June 19 at 10 a.m. at Our Savior’s Church
  • North Central High: June 20 at 1 p.m. at Our Savior’s Church
  • Northwest High: June 19 at 1 p.m. at Our Savior’s Church
  • Opelousas High: June 19 at 5 p.m at Our Savior’s Church
  • Port Barre High: June 19 at 10 a.m. at the PBHS Football Complex

The schedule is contingent on the governor’s orders and weather permitting for those holding outdoor graduations.

