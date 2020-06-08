St. Landry Parish sets high school graduation dates

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — After postponing graduations due to COVID-19, St. Landry Parish has announced its rescheduled high school graduation dates for this year:
- Beau Chene High: June 19 at 7 p.m. at the BCHS Football Complex
- Eunice High: June 19 at 7 p.m. at the EHS Football Complex
- MACA: June 19 at 10 a.m. at Our Savior’s Church
- North Central High: June 20 at 1 p.m. at Our Savior’s Church
- Northwest High: June 19 at 1 p.m. at Our Savior’s Church
- Opelousas High: June 19 at 5 p.m at Our Savior’s Church
- Port Barre High: June 19 at 10 a.m. at the PBHS Football Complex
The schedule is contingent on the governor’s orders and weather permitting for those holding outdoor graduations.