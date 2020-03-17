St. Landry Parish Schools announce lunch pickup locations

Meals for children ages 18 and under, including private and parochial school children and students with disabilities up to age 22 can be picked-up today, March 17, 2020 at the following schools:
Opelousas Jr High (730 S Market St, Opelousas, LA)
Lawtell Elementary (1013 School Rd, Lawtell, LA)
Central Middle (602 S Martin Luther King Dr, Eunice, LA)
Start time is 11 AM to 2 PM.
Meals will also be available for pick-up at the following locations throughout the parish beginning at 12 noon:
Plymouth Rock Baptist Church (162 Plymouth Rock Loop, Morrow, LA)
New Life Church of God Campground (445 Campground Road, Palmetto, LA)
Corte’s Grocery (226 Lyons St, Melville, LA)
Knights of Columbus (418-B Saizan St, Port Barre, LA)
First Baptist Church (853 Saizan St, Port Barre, LA)
Shiloh Baptist Church (419 Buhot St, Washington, LA)
Sunset Community Center (211 Marie St, Sunset, LA)