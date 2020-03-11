St. Landry Parish School System officials address quarantined staff, CDC protocol

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)- The St. Landry School Board met this afternoon to discuss coronavirus protocol and five staff members they’ve self-quarantined.

No coronavirus cases or symptoms have been detected from staff members who went on cruises, but they’ve been asked to stay home for two weeks.

District officials reminded people they are taking proactive approach and don’t want the public to overreact.

The facts are five staff members from Park Vista Elementary, Port Barre Elementary, Grand Coteau Elementary and Beau Chene High School.

In addition, at least three students at Eunice High School were asked to stay home Monday and Tuesday because their parents had gone on cruises.

After speaking the Department of Health this morning, those students returned to school.

That’s because none of these people who have gone to China, Italy, or other high-risk countries.

Superintendent Jenkins said they were on cruises to Mexico, but he’d rather be overly cautious and go above and beyond CDC guidelines.

There were some concerns whether these staff members will be compensating for their two weeks self-quarantine.

Again, there are no positive Coronavirus cases in St. Landry Parish. None of the self quarantined staff members have shown any symptoms.

