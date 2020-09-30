St. Landry Parish school parents hold protest for teachers

(KLFY)- St. Landry Parish school parents are coming together for the sake of their children’s teachers.

“They are saying, I’m there for the students, be here for us,” concerned parent Jermaine Greene says.

Parents organized a protest for teachers in front of the St. Landry Parish school board office.

Parents says it is was there way to give teachers, faculty and staff a platform so there concerns can be heard.



“It’s an opportunity for the teachers, bus drivers, custodians to voice their opinions,” explains Greene.



As teachers and students head back to classrooms, parents are rallying together to make sure everyone in the school is safe during an ongoing pandemic.



Greene continues, “Teachers want to be here; they want to be heard. We need to make sure everyone is protected.”



Parents say they appreciate work the teachers do to ensure their students receive a good and safe education



“Teachers are frustrated and tired. Finally, they are stepping up and pushing back,” adds Greene.