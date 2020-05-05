St. Landry Parish School officials release tentative graduation plans amid COVID-19

The St. Landry Parish School System has announced that it is finalizing plans for graduations amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, officials announced that graduation ceremonies for seniors have been tentatively scheduled to take place on June 19, 2020.

“We know that our seniors, their family, and friends were looking forward to the events that are the culmination of their academic, extra-curricular, and athletic high school experience; “awards day, prom, yearbook signings, senior parties, and many more special moments that are cherished events for seniors and their families,” says Superintendent Patrick Jenkins.

“The SLPSS Board Members and I share in their disappointment and sense of loss due to this health

crisis. While we have never experienced what they are going through, we empathize and sympathize witheach of them.”

The district says if social distancing guidelines are lifted by summer, the district will work to still hold an in-person ceremony.

“SLPSS and schools remain committed to ensuring the safety of our students but want our

seniors to know that we will do everything possible to hold in-person ceremonies. They deserve to be celebrated and recognized alongside their classmates and family members for the hard work and

accomplishments they’ve achieved. They earned the right to walk with pride with their classmates and to have a traditional graduation ceremony. We also understand that our students need closure and want the opportunity to say goodbye to their friends and the schools they have called home for the last 4 years. It is our hope that this can be done,” Jenkins said.

Students who need their diploma prior to graduation for college admission or military service, should contact their school administrator or guidance counselor for assistance.



