St. Landry Parish School District to delay start of school year; will remain all virtual

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) The St. Landry Parish School District has announced it will delay the start of the academic year to Tuesday, September 8, due to the threat of COVID-19.

School Board member Anthony Standberry said the decision comes in the best interest of the students, faculty and staff.

He said an updated calendar will be issued and posted online.

“We want to make sure everything is in place,” Standberry said. “Our number one goal is the safety and preservation of lives.”

Standberry said classes will remain all virtual throughout the first nine weeks of class.