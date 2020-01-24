St. Landry Parish School Board switches over to temporary website

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — The St. Landry Parish School Board is using a temporary website while their main site is offline.

Parents, administrators and other stakeholders may access that site here.

While the temporary site is up, it will be limited in the number of services it provides.

“…If are looking for something and it isn’t listed on the temporary site, use the “contact us” button on the home page and we will see if we can add it to the temp site,” said district officials in a press release. “Thanks for your patience in this process.”