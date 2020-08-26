St. Landry Parish residents in low-lying, flood-prone areas under voluntary evacuation

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) St. Landry Parish President Jessie Bellard has issued a voluntary evacuation for residents in flood-prone and low lying areas.

“Hurricane Laura is projected to be a category 3 storm by landfall Wednesday night/Thursday morning.  Laura has the potential to cause flooding and bring sustained hurricane-force winds, which could cause extensive damage,” Bellard said.

He encouraged residents who live in unstable structures, including mobile homes and other structures that cannot withstand tropical or hurricane-force winds, are also encouraged to evacuate immediately before Wednesday night.

