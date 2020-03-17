1  of  2
Breaking News
Gov. Edwards closes bars, movie theaters, limits restaurant capacity Diocese of Lafayette suspends all Masses until April 13, lays out new directives
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

COVID-19 banner

Coronavirus Information

Coronavirus Cancellations

School Lunch Programs

CDC Info on COVID-19

State COVID-19 Dashboard

St. Landry Parish prepares for COVID-19

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

St. Landry parish officials and health officials are taking safety precautions to help the residents in the parish.

Opelousas mayor Julius Alsandor says, “We are coming together for safety so business in the area can continue to move forward and serve as we were elected to do.”

Sheriff Bobby Guidroz says he is making changes to jail visitations and well as rules for the jails in the wake of the pandemic

“Effective immediately, public of corrections inmate transfer, parish jail services, and inmate work release programs,” Guidroz explains.

Opelousas General Hospital is changing its visitation and guidelines for visitors and hospital staff.

Dr. Ken Cochran says these guidelines are in place until further notice and will be updated daily

“We have gone to the single entrance, all visitors will be screened, patients and staff screened for fever and other signs of COVID-19,” Cochran says.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Sidebar