St. Landry Parish prepares for COVID-19

St. Landry parish officials and health officials are taking safety precautions to help the residents in the parish.

Opelousas mayor Julius Alsandor says, “We are coming together for safety so business in the area can continue to move forward and serve as we were elected to do.”

Sheriff Bobby Guidroz says he is making changes to jail visitations and well as rules for the jails in the wake of the pandemic

“Effective immediately, public of corrections inmate transfer, parish jail services, and inmate work release programs,” Guidroz explains.

Opelousas General Hospital is changing its visitation and guidelines for visitors and hospital staff.

Dr. Ken Cochran says these guidelines are in place until further notice and will be updated daily

“We have gone to the single entrance, all visitors will be screened, patients and staff screened for fever and other signs of COVID-19,” Cochran says.