St. Landry Parish parents react to school board decision; kids begin school year online

(KLFY)- As we first reported, St. Landry Parish schools will start off the year with all virtual learning for the students.

Some parents say now they don’t know what the future looks like for their child’s education.

*parents wished to remain anonymous*

One parent says, “My child told me I’m ready to go back, I’m ready for homework. When the school board said all virtual, my child broke down and cried.

St. Landry Parish parents and children are worried about the upcoming 20-21 school year.

The school board decided to begin the year with virtual, distance learning.

Parents say that wasn’t the initial plan.

They were caught off guard.

One parent says, “Two days later, there was a school board meeting no one knew about it, that I’ve spoken to. Meeting was on zoom only a few people attended and those are the comments they went off of.”

With online learning, parents tell me they are concerned about children falling behind in education.

“Common Core Math is hard. What if my child doesn’t understand? Where do I get assistance,” one parent adds.

One parent continues, “I’m worried about their mental health and education.”

Some parents tell me they don’t know how they will juggle a job and stay home to teach their children.

“One of us will have to quit our job or seek employment elsewhere,” says one parent.

“My husband or I will have to quit our job, sell our house. We will lose a lot. Businesses, we work at, say they will shut down. Yet, I am not able to fully help my child. I am not a teacher,” explains one parent.