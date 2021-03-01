St. Landry Parish parents raise concerns over school lunches

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY)- St. Landry Parish parents are concerned that their children are not receiving a proper school lunch.

Concerns arose after a photo of a St. Landry Parish school lunch tray with only nacho chips, a fruit cup and fries was posted on social media.

Local parent Britney Broussard described the picture as heartbreaking.

“I always assume that they are having a regular school lunch. Something hot and something that would fill them up but that’s not the case at all,” she said.

Shauna Sias, another concerned parent said all students deserve a healthy meal at school.

“Proper nutrition is essential for children. They have deficits because of the lack of nutrition.”

Sias says she understands the coronavirus pandemic put a strain on the lunch program, but feels the system should explore options so this doesn’t continue.

“We need a sit-down and soon,” she said.

St. Landry Parish Superintendent Patrick Jenkins says the photo posted on social media is misleading and needs context based on what was available to students in the lunch line.

All of those components aren’t there.

He says the parish is following the USDA’s summer meal guidelines.

According the menu students were to receive nachos, a cheese cup, fries, corn and milk.

“The picture that’s circulating on social media does not show all of the items that a child would have taken and would have been served,” the school official said.