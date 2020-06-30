St. Landry Parish NAACP president: ‘Paid administrative leave was a liability to the city in more ways than one.’

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)- Sergeant Tyron Andrepont has resigned from Opelousas Police Department effective immediately.

Andrepont is facing five counts of malfeasance while on duty after he was accused of beating 18-year-old Jonah Coleman in October.

Police Chief Martin McLendon placed Andrepont on paid administrative leave where he has remained since November.



St. Landry Parish NAACP President Frank Ford says, “Paid administrative leave was a liability to the city in more ways than one.”



Ford says Andrepont should not have been given the opportunity to resign.

He says Andrepont should have been terminated immediately.



“God knows what he will do next if he adorns another police uniform, what extreme will he use,” adds Ford.



With a resignation instead of termination, Ford fears what Andrepont could do should he seek law enforcement employment again.



“With a resignation that keeps him the opportunity to seek employment with other police forces in other cities or outside Louisiana. That is my worst nightmare,” continued Ford.



