St. Landry Parish NAACP calling for officer’s termination in excessive force probe

St. Landry Parish, La. (KLFY)- The St. Landry Parish NAACP is addressing the ongoing mishandling of some citizens by Sergeant Tyron Andrepont with the Opelousas Police Department.

In October, Andrepont was accused of using excessive force on 18-year-old Jonah Coleman.

He was placed on paid administrative leave in mid-November



NAACP President Frank Ford says, “This is the 21st century. We can all get along. We can police. We can reason with people. We can help people.”



Earlier this month, Andrepont turned himself him and is facing five counts of malfeasance.

Now, the St. Landry Parish NAACP says it’s time to stop paying him.

“It’s time to fire him.”



“Our request is asking the mayor to terminate this man. He is a liability to the police force and to the city in more ways than one,” Ford adds.



Ford says this is not the first time Sergeant Andrepont is accused of excessive force while wearing the badge and says enough is enough.

“It is time law enforcement is held accountable for their unlawful actions.”



Ford explains, “From this day forward when a bad police officer comes up, get rid of him. Regardless of due process or the Chief’s ability to terminate because America is tired of people of color being murdered.”





