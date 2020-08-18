St. Landry Parish man killed in crash on I-10 in West Baton Rouge Parish; wife taken to hospital

Wreck on I-10 E at LA 415 near Port Allen (Source: DOTD)

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) A Washington, La. man was killed in a wreck on I-10 eastbound at Lobdell Tuesday afternoon.

Police have identified the victim as 66-year-old Joseph Caruso.

Caruso’s wife was also injured and taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The wreck happened just before 4 p.m. on I-10 E at Lobdell near Port Allen.

WBRSO officials say the Carusos were apparently stopped in traffic headed eastbound into Baton Rouge when a vehicle being driven by Jose Vindeola of Hempstead, Texas hit the back of their car.

The incident caused a chain reaction involving two other vehicles.

No other injuries were reported.

Officials say Vindeola is facing several charges and toxicology results are pending.