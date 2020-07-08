St. Landry Parish man accused of raping child under 12 years old

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)- A 56-year-old Opelousas man is in custody in an investigation into the alleged rape of a child at a hotel in St. Landry Parish.

On June 30, 2020, a resident called the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office called to report that her daughter, who is under the age of 12, was missing from their home.

Hours later, the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call stating that the juvenile may have been seen at a local motel.

Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said a concerned citizen called and reported that she saw the missing juvenile and man, later identified as Phillip Guidry, reportedly at the motel.

The caller stated that the juvenile was in a car with Guidry and she watched them walk into one of the rooms at the hotel.

During the investigation, it was determined by detectives that Joseph Guidry “provided an alcoholic beverage to the juvenile and then proceeded to have sexual intercourse with her,” Guidroz said.

Detectives believe Guidry had rented the vehicle and was in possession of a firearm. Guidry is also a convicted felon.

He was arrested on July 1, 2020, and booked into the parish jail. His bond has been set at $55,000 on charges of second-degree rape, contributing to the delinquency of the juvenile and illegal carrying of weapons by a convicted felon. This investigation is ongoing.

Raquel Rubin (SLPSO)

On July 6, 2020, detectives also arrested Raquel Rubin, of Opelousas. Detectives believe Rubin aided the child in leaving her home and connected her with Guidry. She faces two contributing to the delinquency of the juvenile and was booked on a $10,000.