St. Landry Parish lifts its curfew

BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY)- Tattoo shops across Acadiana are speaking out about not being included in phase one of Governor John Bel Edwards' plan to re-open Louisiana's economy.

Tattoo artists say they have clients with H.I.V., AIDS, Tuberculosis, Hepatitis C, and other bloodborne pathogens often in their profession, and they're wondering why COVID-19 is any different.