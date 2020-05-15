St. Landry Parish lifts its curfew

OPELOUSAS, La. — The St. Landry Parish nightly curfew expired Friday, May 15. at 6 a.m.
The parish-wide curfew was put in place in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in conjunction with the governor’s stay-at-home Order that has also expired.
The parish government will begin reopening face-to-face operations in many of its offices next week. Mask will be required on entry into parish buildings, and temperature checks will be conducted, officials said.
Parish buildings will still enforce limited access and strict social distancing standards as part of the state’s Phase 1 reopening.
