St. Landry Parish jail grapples with COVID-19 outbreak, implements new measures

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La.- St. Landry Parish Government and the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office said the agencies are monitoring the parish jail conditions and inmates who have contracted the coronavirus.

For months, parish jail officials have kept the COVID-19 outbreak at bay, but several inmates and employees have recently tested positive for the virus, St. Landry Parish Government said in a statement Wednesday.

Parish government said it provided 45 inmates and employees with a COVID test, and 10 inmates have been identified as positive for the virus.

The jail that was already practicing the Center for Disease Control’s guidance for those incarcerated has now taken additional actions.

“We are following state and CDC protocols and are now managing our positive COVID cases per those protocols,” Jessie Bellard, St. Landry Parish President said Wednesday.

St. Landry Parish Government is responsible for the parish jail.

Bellard said those inmates who tested positive have been isolated from the rest of the population.

“Additionally, we have taken extra steps when an inmate is being processed for entry into the jail,” said Bellard. “Rapid tests are now given, and any new inmate that tests positive is isolated and quarantined to prevent the virus from spreading throughout the facility.”

Jail officials are also providing inmates with antibiotics and vitamins to fight the virus and prevent any spread. Employees are being equipped with the proper personal protection equipment, Bellard said.

The parish president said none of the inmates or employees have required hospitalization and that jail nurses have continued to monitor their conditions.

“We will continue to take the necessary steps to mitigate potential exposure,” said Bellard in Wednesday’s statement.