St. Landry Parish honors teachers and principals of the year nominees

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY)– It was a day filled with honor, admiration, and even a few surprises for some deserving teachers and administrators in St. Landry Parish.

Three teachers and three principals are now headed to the state level for competition, hoping to become teacher and or principal of the year.

Complete with a 2nd line, celebrations were held around the parish as Superintendent Patrick Jenkins had a few surprises up his sleeve.

“We haven’t been able to gather together in so long so this is important that we do this for our teachers and our principals,” Jenkins explains.

Eleven years ago, Jamie Armitage set her sights on educating kids.

Armitage says, “It has always been my dream. Once my kids were old enough, I went back to school. I never regretted it.”

She has been with Lawtell Elementary for 3 years, teaching 1st grade.

“It feels good. The hard work is something kids can benefit from,” adds Armitage.

High school teacher of the year recipient Heather Bob says this honor would not be possible without the hard work of her students.

She says they are the reason she continues to show up and put effort towards education.

Bob continues, “They are my pride even though they get on my nerves. I want to make sure they are successful once they leave from here.”

Up next for the nominees, competing at the state level in their respected categories.