St. Landry Parish high school seniors announce college choices in ‘Don’t Rush’ challenge on Tik Tok

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) The coronavirus took so much from this year’s high school seniors, including graduation and college choice reveals.

With May 1 as the typical deadline for all high school seniors to decide what college they will attend, some seniors at Joseph S Clark Leadership Academy in Opelousas decided to keep with tradition with a Tik-Tok challenge of their college acceptance and post high school education choices.

With the many missed milestones, The JS Clark Leadership Academy staff is asking for your support for their Class of 2020 by providing “gifts for grads.”

Anyone in the community, whether it be a teacher, a neighbor or a stranger, can view an online registry and send them a small gift, just to let them know you’re thinking of them and wish them the best in the future.

“Our students have worked diligently and have had to make many sacrifices during this time, please help us celebrate them and send them off to start a great future.”

To view a gift selection: click here

To donate a monetary gift: click here