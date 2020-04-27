St. Landry Parish ‘gray area’ businesses to reopen under ‘Shop Safe Policy’

(KLFY)- St. Landry Parish officials are opening all “gray area” businesses under certain guidelines.

Opelousas mayor, Julius Alsandor, says, “We have to be smart. We have to smartly and safely open these businesses and understand we are still fighting the enemy virus.”

Those businesses includes places such as furniture, jewelry, and clothing stores.

However, these business must follow shop safe guidelines.

Bill Rodier with St. Landry Parish Economic Development says, “As individuals we have a personal accountability towards this to make everyone feel safe. Business owners have an accountability to make sure employees are safe. We all have a responsibility.”

Those guideline include:

employees must wear a mask at all time

employees must have their temperature checked before working

customers must practice safe social distancing while inside the business

businesses can have no more than 25% of it’s capacity, which includes customers and employees

If “gray area” businesses can not enforce rules, they are asked to stay closed.

Van Reed with St. Landry Parish Economic Development explains, “Any violation of this executive order will result in the business having its power shut off and possibly business license evoked.”

Officials say by slowly reopening businesses, it will allow for a safer transition after COVID-19 and allow St. Landry Parish economy to build back up.

“I think symbolically trying to open these businesses is a partnership with communication at local governments. There is a balance going forward between personal safety and our economy,” Rodier adds.