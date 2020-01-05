Live Now
St. Landry Parish deputies investigating shooting death at Yambilee grounds

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — St. Landry Parish deputies confirm a Bunkie man is dead from his injuries after being shot at the Yambilee Grounds this morning (Jan. 5).

Sheriff Bobby Guidroz confirmed a 28-year-old black male was shot at around 1 a.m. this morning during a concert. He later died at a local hospital after being brought there by a private vehicle.

Detectives are currently working on the case and no further information is being given at this time. 

Anyone with information on this or anyone who was at the event and witnessed this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 948-TIPS or tip deputies online at stlandrycrimestoppers.com.  All calls are anonymous and you could earn up to a $1,000 cash reward. Download the St. Landry Parish P3 app and tap the app on your mobile device to say it here and submit your anonymous tips. 

