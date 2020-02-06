St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers need help identifying vehicle burglary suspects

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY)– St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in identifying four suspects involved in a vehicle burglary.

Officials say on January 16 five men were at The Quarters Casino in a new model Gry/Silver SUV. The SUV had driving lights and a hood scoop and is possibly a Dodge Durango.

Four of the men entered into the store and were caught on the store’s video surveillance system.

After returning to their SUV, they are seen circling the parking lot stopping next to the victim’s vehicle.

One of them is seen getting out of the vehicle and looking into the victim’s vehicle with what appears to be a flashlight in his hand.

The suspect vehicle then pulls forward putting the rear passenger seat even with the rear passenger seat of the victim’s vehicle. Officials say the suspects then burglarized the vehicle and fled in an unknown direction.

If you have any information, you can call St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS, or you can download their P3 app and submit an anonymous tips. You can also call the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 948-6516.