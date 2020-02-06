Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers need help identifying vehicle burglary suspects

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY)– St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in identifying four suspects involved in a vehicle burglary.

Officials say on January 16 five men were at The Quarters Casino in a new model Gry/Silver SUV. The SUV had driving lights and a hood scoop and is possibly a Dodge Durango.

Four of the men entered into the store and were caught on the store’s video surveillance system.

After returning to their SUV, they are seen circling the parking lot stopping next to the victim’s vehicle.

One of them is seen getting out of the vehicle and looking into the victim’s vehicle with what appears to be a flashlight in his hand.

The suspect vehicle then pulls forward putting the rear passenger seat even with the rear passenger seat of the victim’s vehicle. Officials say the suspects then burglarized the vehicle and fled in an unknown direction.

If you have any information, you can call St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS, or you can download their P3 app and submit an anonymous tips. You can also call the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 948-6516.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Scattered Clouds

Abbeville

47°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 42°
Wind
12 mph W
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low around 35F. WSW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.
38°F Partly cloudy skies. Low around 35F. WSW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.
Wind
9 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Crowley

44°F Broken Clouds Feels like 37°
Wind
15 mph W
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 34F. WSW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.
38°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 34F. WSW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.
Wind
9 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

43°F Overcast Feels like 37°
Wind
12 mph W
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 31F. WSW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.
38°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 31F. WSW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.
Wind
9 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

46°F Overcast Feels like 40°
Wind
14 mph WNW
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. WSW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.
38°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. WSW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.
Wind
9 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

New Iberia

46°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 40°
Wind
14 mph W
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. Low 36F. W winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
38°F Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. Low 36F. W winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories