OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – Due to the threat of severe weather associated with Tropical Storm Laura, it has been ordered by Judge Alonzo Harris that the St. Landry Parish Courthouse close at noon Tuesday and remain closed until further notice.

Harris said the possibility of reopening on Thursday August 27 will depend on the status of the hurricane.

The courthouse houses the offices for the judges, clerk of court, parish government, registrar of voters, and the tax assessor.