St. Landry Parish animal director who rescued Earl the Llama resigns

Stacey Alleman McKnight, who gained national recognition for her work in animal rescue and cruelty cases, is leaving her job as St. Landry Parish Animal Center’s executive director for a position in Pointe Coupee Parish, the Daily World reports.

McKnight’s new job as Animal Services Manager in Point Coupee was announced Friday on the parish Facebook page. The parish recognized McKnight as a certified animal and equine cruelty investigator with 30 years of experience.

Last year, she made national news when she rescued Earl the llama, who had been shot three times by its owner.

Weeks later, McKnight announced she was resigning her position because she felt personally attacked during an investigation into shelter finances.

“This attack is personal,” McKnight wrote last year on her Facebook page. “I have decided to remove myself as director for the survival of the shelter I have come to LOVE & RESPECT.”

Those issues were resolved and McKnight stayed in her position, but parish leaders could not meet her recent request for a pay increase, said St. Landry Parish Councilman Wayne Ardoin, who leads the finance committee.

Ardoin said McKnight turned in her resignation as the animal control director, effective Sunday.

Ardoin also said McKnight’s position with parish animal control will be handled for now by Brooke Wagley, who has been employed at the St. Landry animal shelter for several years.

McKnight, who earned about $40,000 a year as the shelter’s director, asked parish government for a $20,000 annual pay increase, Ardoin said. She had received a 5 percent increase along with other parish employees at the beginning of the year.

“She was insistent on getting a raise on top of the 5 percent that she already received along with the rest of the workers. Our budget could not sustain that,” said Ardoin.

Efforts to reach McKnight for comment failed. Parish President Bill Fontenot, who was a strong ally of her, also could not be reached for comment.

During her five-year tenure in St. Landry Parish, McKnight was often praised by Fontenot for her efforts at rescuing horses and small animals and gradually converting the parish animal shelter to a facility that euthanizes animals at a rate of less than four percent.

On Feb. 24, McKnight hosted an event with the Bissell Pet Foundation that was filmed by the Hallmark Channel at the St. Landry shelter.

A year following McKnight’s employment in St. Landry, an annual parish government audit identified $3,206 missing from a safe inside the animal shelter office.

Sheriff Bobby Guidroz, whose deputies investigated the case, said at the time the security cameras inside the office had been removed and reinstalled after the money was lost.

Guidroz said deputies were unable to identify any suspects and make an arrest. The incident, Ardoin said, is still unresolved.

Last year, the parish council expressed concerns after an audit determined McKnight used the parish government website to solicit funds for a nonprofit animal rescue operations account. McKnight later agreed to provide receipts for money received for animal shelter operations by the nonprofit.