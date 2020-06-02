St. Landry Deputy resigns days after posting controversial comment on Facebook

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) A St. Landry Parish Deputy has resigned days after posting what some say is a racist comment on Facebook that caught the attention of Sheriff Bobby Guidroz.

In a statement to KLFY, Guidroz says he has accepted the resignation of Deputy Taylor Randazzo in lieu of disciplinary action.

A screen shot shows Randazzo responded to comments about the ongoing protest in wake of the death of George Floyd.

“Though the death of George Floyd should be protested… If burning down these building makes sense to you, then go burn down the projects where black on black crime happen every day, just sayin…That’s all. Just call it how I see it.”

Guidroz says employees of the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Department are prohibited from publishing any communication on any social media site which would undermine or tarnish the reputation of the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday, St. Landry Parish Deputy Ronald Mills was fired after posting an offensive meme on his Facebook page about Minneapolis protesters.

The meme shows a picture of an 18-wheeler with blood on the hood and says “Just drove through Minneapolis, didn’t see any protesters.”