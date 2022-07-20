ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The St. Landry Parish Animal Shelter says it will be forced to limit its owner surrenders due to overcrowding.

Animal Control Director Terri Courvelle says it’s a decision that is long overdue adding that the shelter has more dogs coming in weekly than they do leaving monthly.

“It needs to be understood, we can’t solve the problem,” Courvelle said.

It’s one of the oldest stories in the book overcrowding at animal shelters and Courvelle says they are fielding triple the number of calls for owner surrenders.

“I have people so angry. Owner surrenders have to be last because we have animals to pick up that are starving and in inadequate homes.”

She says they are constantly 20 calls behind and the calls come all day and all night.

“The first question I get is, y’all are no kill right. The answer is, as far as we can be. We have over 180 dogs,” Courvelle adds.

She says it’s not even a revolving door anymore adding that about 30 dogs a month leave the shelter to go to rescues but at least 10 dogs come in daily.

Courville says she herself has taken home over 20 dogs just to make room at the shelter.

“I need volunteers, fosters, and rescues. I need an understanding that this is something we don’t like to do. There needs to be some sort of responsibility out there.”

Click here to see volunteer and adoption opportunities.