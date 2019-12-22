St. Joseph’s Diner has Christmas covered, needs volunteers for other days

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Representatives from St. Joseph’s Diner noted that while their volunteer shifts for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are full, they could use help on other days.
“While the Diner staff appreciates the willingness of volunteers to serve those in need, the Diner will not be able to accommodate any additional volunteers in the kitchen or pantry,” stated a press release.
However, other days during the holiday weeks are still open for volunteer shifts. Also, donations are still welcome.
- To volunteer, click here.
- To donate, click here.
St. Joseph Diner is a program of Catholic Charities of Acadiana.