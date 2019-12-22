St. Joseph’s Diner has Christmas covered, needs volunteers for other days

FILE – This Nov. 2, 2009, file photo shows a Thanksgiving turkey in Concord, N.H. Food safety experts say raw turkeys shouldn’t be rinsed, since that can spread harmful bacteria. Cooking should kill any germs. But bacteria can still spread in other ways, so washing and sanitizing hands and surfaces is still important. (AP Photo/Larry Crowe, File)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Representatives from St. Joseph’s Diner noted that while their volunteer shifts for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are full, they could use help on other days.

“While the Diner staff appreciates the willingness of volunteers to serve those in need, the Diner will not be able to accommodate any additional volunteers in the kitchen or pantry,” stated a press release.

However, other days during the holiday weeks are still open for volunteer shifts. Also, donations are still welcome.

St. Joseph Diner is a program of Catholic Charities of Acadiana.