St. Edmond Catholic Church collecting supplies for Hurricane Laura victims

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
st. edmond

st. edmond

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — St. Edmond Catholic Church will be collecting supplies for the victims of Hurricane Laura starting Monday, Aug. 31 and ending Saturday, Sept. 5.

“This is an opportunity to give to  really make a difference in someone’s life,” stated church officials in a press release.

Cleaning supplies needed can include: rakes, brooms, dustpans, mops and buckets, any types of cleaning agents (liquid or otherwise), dust rags, paper towels, large and small plastic garbage bags,  nitrile gloves, work gloves and bottled water. 

If you’d prefer, you can also make a donation by check made payable to St. Edmond Catholic Church.

Donations can be brought to the church’s Family Center at 4131 W. Congress St. in Lafayette between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. For more information, call (337) 981-0874.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar