St. Edmond Catholic Church collecting supplies for Hurricane Laura victims

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — St. Edmond Catholic Church will be collecting supplies for the victims of Hurricane Laura starting Monday, Aug. 31 and ending Saturday, Sept. 5.

“This is an opportunity to give to really make a difference in someone’s life,” stated church officials in a press release.

Cleaning supplies needed can include: rakes, brooms, dustpans, mops and buckets, any types of cleaning agents (liquid or otherwise), dust rags, paper towels, large and small plastic garbage bags, nitrile gloves, work gloves and bottled water.

If you’d prefer, you can also make a donation by check made payable to St. Edmond Catholic Church.

Donations can be brought to the church’s Family Center at 4131 W. Congress St. in Lafayette between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. For more information, call (337) 981-0874.