Spring Weather Holds Steady for the Workweek

Typical weather for early April is expected throughout this workweek as small rain chances return tomorrow.







Monday is starting off cool to chilly with temperatures in the lower 50s. There are a few areas of fog as well but this shouldn’t be much of an issue for Acadiana. A cool and sunny morning will be followed by a seasonably warm afternoon with temperatures reaching the upper 70s under a partly cloudy sky. Lows tonight are expected to fall into the upper 50s.

Warmer, more humid, and cloudier weather moves back into the area tomorrow. We could see a few afternoon showers Tuesday and Wednesday. Scattered rain looks possible Thursday with a low risk for severe weather.

Models are pointing to a very active weekend for Acadiana as scattered rain is likely. Also, there could be a threat for heavy rains given the projected weather pattern.