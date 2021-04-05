Spring Weather Holds Steady for the Workweek

Typical weather for early April is expected throughout this workweek as small rain chances return tomorrow.

Monday is starting off cool to chilly with temperatures in the lower 50s. There are a few areas of fog as well but this shouldn’t be much of an issue for Acadiana. A cool and sunny morning will be followed by a seasonably warm afternoon with temperatures reaching the upper 70s under a partly cloudy sky. Lows tonight are expected to fall into the upper 50s.

Warmer, more humid, and cloudier weather moves back into the area tomorrow. We could see a few afternoon showers Tuesday and Wednesday. Scattered rain looks possible Thursday with a low risk for severe weather.

Models are pointing to a very active weekend for Acadiana as scattered rain is likely. Also, there could be a threat for heavy rains given the projected weather pattern.

Fog

Abbeville

58°F Fog Feels like 58°
Wind
0 mph WNW
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
59°F Information not available.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Crowley

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
0 mph NW
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
59°F Information not available.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Opelousas

51°F Fair Feels like 51°
Wind
0 mph NNW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
59°F Information not available.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
0 mph WNW
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
59°F Mostly clear. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
18%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

New Iberia

52°F Fair Feels like 52°
Wind
1 mph NW
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
62°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
21%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

