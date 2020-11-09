Spring-Like Weather this Workweek

Unlike last week, this workweek will see spring-like weather with above normal temperatures for Acadiana. Each day will see highs in the low to mid 80s under partly cloudy skies. Lows at night will run in the low to mid 60s with areas of fog possible.

A few showers are expected on Tuesday and Wednesday with isolated activity more likely over the upcoming weekend.

The next few days will be very humid for this time of year but a weak cold front should bring more comfortable air back into the area by the end of the week.