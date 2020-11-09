Spring-Like Weather this Workweek

Local
Posted: / Updated:

Unlike last week, this workweek will see spring-like weather with above normal temperatures for Acadiana. Each day will see highs in the low to mid 80s under partly cloudy skies. Lows at night will run in the low to mid 60s with areas of fog possible.

A few showers are expected on Tuesday and Wednesday with isolated activity more likely over the upcoming weekend.

The next few days will be very humid for this time of year but a weak cold front should bring more comfortable air back into the area by the end of the week.

Clear

Abbeville

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
64°F Mainly clear. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Crowley

67°F Broken Clouds Feels like 67°
Wind
5 mph ENE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
64°F A few passing clouds. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Opelousas

65°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 65°
Wind
3 mph ENE
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
62°F Mainly clear. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

68°F Broken Clouds Feels like 68°
Wind
3 mph
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
64°F Mainly clear. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
8 mph E
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 65F. Winds light and variable.
65°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 65F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

