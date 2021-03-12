Spring-Like Weather Rolls into the Weekend but Changes Start Sunday







Friday is off to another mild and humid start across Acadiana with temperatures in the mid-60s. Also, areas of fog are developing this morning too. We are not expecting this to become too widespread or dense.

More spring-like warmth is coming this afternoon as we see highs near 80° under a mostly cloudy sky. Wind should stay lighter today with a minimal rain chance too.

The weather on Saturday looks the same with the very warm and humid conditions. Rain chances could run up to 20% for tomorrow afternoon as we see another mix of clouds and sunshine. Daylight Saving Time starts on Sunday, so advance the clocks an hour forward on Saturday night.

The recent weather pattern finally starts to break on a warm and breezy Sunday. Rain chances should begin to increase across Acadiana, leading to scattered showers and storms for the afternoon and evening hours.

Unsettled and active weather is expected during the first half of the next workweek. Acadiana may need to keep a close eye on Wednesday for a severe thunderstorm threat.