Spring-Like Weather Rolls into the Weekend but Changes Start Sunday

Local
Friday is off to another mild and humid start across Acadiana with temperatures in the mid-60s. Also, areas of fog are developing this morning too. We are not expecting this to become too widespread or dense.

More spring-like warmth is coming this afternoon as we see highs near 80° under a mostly cloudy sky. Wind should stay lighter today with a minimal rain chance too.

The weather on Saturday looks the same with the very warm and humid conditions. Rain chances could run up to 20% for tomorrow afternoon as we see another mix of clouds and sunshine. Daylight Saving Time starts on Sunday, so advance the clocks an hour forward on Saturday night.

The recent weather pattern finally starts to break on a warm and breezy Sunday. Rain chances should begin to increase across Acadiana, leading to scattered showers and storms for the afternoon and evening hours.

Unsettled and active weather is expected during the first half of the next workweek. Acadiana may need to keep a close eye on Wednesday for a severe thunderstorm threat.

Cloudy

Abbeville

67°F Cloudy Feels like 67°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
63°F Information not available.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Cloudy

Crowley

66°F Cloudy Feels like 66°
Wind
4 mph ESE
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
63°F Information not available.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Cloudy

Opelousas

65°F Cloudy Feels like 65°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
63°F Information not available.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Fog

Breaux Bridge

66°F Fog Feels like 66°
Wind
3 mph ENE
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
61°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
12%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Fog

New Iberia

65°F Fog Feels like 65°
Wind
4 mph E
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
62°F Mainly clear. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
12%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon

