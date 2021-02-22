Spring-Like Weather Coming this Workweek

The arctic blast from last week is long gone and now Acadiana transitions into much warmer weather this workweek.

Your Monday is starting off chilly along with a few light showers. Temperatures are in the lower 50s this morning but skies will clear today leading to a sunny and mild afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-60s today. Conditions turn cold tonight with lows near 40°, the 30s are likely north of I-10.

Warmer air builds in for the rest of the week. Starting Wednesday, high temperatures will easily be in the 70s during the afternoon. Overnight lows should be much milder too. A small chance of rain returns for the latter half of the week into the weekend as Acadiana turns even warmer and more humid.

