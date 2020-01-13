Scattered rain is possible throughout your entire Monday as a warm front lifts through Acadiana from the Gulf of Mexico. No severe weather or flash flooding is expected for the area with the storm activity today. A chilly to cool morning will be followed by a warmer afternoon with a high near 70°. Spring-Like warmth takes over for the rest of the week as highs stay in the mid to upper 70s each day. Rain chances should settle down as we get into the latter half of the week before another round of scattered storms rolls through on Saturday.
Spring-Like Warmth this Work Week with Rain Chances Each Day
