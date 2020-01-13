Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Spring-Like Warmth this Work Week with Rain Chances Each Day

Local
Posted: / Updated:

Scattered rain is possible throughout your entire Monday as a warm front lifts through Acadiana from the Gulf of Mexico. No severe weather or flash flooding is expected for the area with the storm activity today. A chilly to cool morning will be followed by a warmer afternoon with a high near 70°. Spring-Like warmth takes over for the rest of the week as highs stay in the mid to upper 70s each day. Rain chances should settle down as we get into the latter half of the week before another round of scattered storms rolls through on Saturday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

57°F Overcast Feels like 57°
Wind
3 mph NNW
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially late. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
66°F Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially late. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

54°F Overcast Feels like 54°
Wind
6 mph NNE
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
66°F Scattered thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

53°F Overcast Feels like 53°
Wind
6 mph NNE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
66°F Scattered thunderstorms. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

56°F Overcast Feels like 56°
Wind
7 mph NNE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
66°F Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

58°F Overcast Feels like 58°
Wind
7 mph NNE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
68°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Download the KLFY app

The KLFY Weather App is the most advanced weather app you can have on your phone.

It will alert you to severe weather where ever you are in the world. With it’s GEO Targeting tools, it will give you the latest hour by hour forecasts and 10 days forecasts for where you are at the moment.

If you have an Android phone, you can download it at the Google store by clicking here.

If you have an Apple phone, can you download it at the Apple Store by clicking here.

Sidebar

Trending Stories