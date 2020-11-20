Spring-Like Warmth this Weekend

Local
Posted: / Updated:

Warmer weather continues to build into Acadiana as spring-like warmth takes over this Friday and this weekend.

Friday is off to a cool but not chilly start as temperatures are mostly in the upper 50s. Areas of light fog are possible too early this morning. Highs later today are expected to reach the upper 70s, which is about 10° above normal for this time of year. Also, the humidity will be a bit higher than normal as well. Saturday and Sunday stay just about the same as highs should reach near 80° each day under partly cloudy skies.

We’ve taken rain chances off this weekend. A rogue shower is possible but the higher rain chances should hold off until Tuesday/Wednesday next week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
57°F Partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Crowley

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
12 mph ESE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
56°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
54°F A few passing clouds. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
56°F Mostly clear. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
9 mph E
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low 55F. Winds light and variable.
55°F A few clouds from time to time. Low 55F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Download the KLFY app

The KLFY Weather App is the most advanced weather app you can have on your phone.

It will alert you to severe weather where ever you are in the world. With it’s GEO Targeting tools, it will give you the latest hour by hour forecasts and 10 days forecasts for where you are at the moment.

If you have an Android phone, you can download it at the Google store by clicking here.

If you have an Apple phone, can you download it at the Apple Store by clicking here.

Sidebar