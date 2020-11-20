Spring-Like Warmth this Weekend





Warmer weather continues to build into Acadiana as spring-like warmth takes over this Friday and this weekend.

Friday is off to a cool but not chilly start as temperatures are mostly in the upper 50s. Areas of light fog are possible too early this morning. Highs later today are expected to reach the upper 70s, which is about 10° above normal for this time of year. Also, the humidity will be a bit higher than normal as well. Saturday and Sunday stay just about the same as highs should reach near 80° each day under partly cloudy skies.

We’ve taken rain chances off this weekend. A rogue shower is possible but the higher rain chances should hold off until Tuesday/Wednesday next week.