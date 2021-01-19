Spring-Like Warmth Arrives Today after a Chilly Morning

Not as cold this morning compared to yesterday but conditions are still chilly across Acadiana with temperatures in the 40s to 50s. There is a slight wind chill too.

A chilly morning will be followed by a spring-like afternoon. Highs today will reach the lower 70s under partly sunny skies. We are not expecting any rainfall today.

Highs for the rest of the week will stay in the lower 70s as rain chances slowly increase. Scattered rain is looking likely on Friday with a heavy rain threat to the north of Acadiana.

