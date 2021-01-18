Spring-Like Temperatures Coming this Workweek

Monday and the workweek is starting off cold but temperatures will trend above normal starting tomorrow.

Acadiana is seeing temperatures this morning in the mid-30s along with areas of light patchy fog. Skies will remain sunny through much of the day as highs will range in the low to mid-60s during the afternoon.

Starting Tuesday and for the rest of the workweek, temperatures will be spring-like. Highs each day are expected to reach the lower 70s with 50s each night. Clouds become more abundant tomorrow but any rain chance for Acadiana should hold off until Thursday and Friday.