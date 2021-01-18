Spring-Like Temperatures Coming this Workweek

Local
Posted: / Updated:

Monday and the workweek is starting off cold but temperatures will trend above normal starting tomorrow.

Acadiana is seeing temperatures this morning in the mid-30s along with areas of light patchy fog. Skies will remain sunny through much of the day as highs will range in the low to mid-60s during the afternoon.

Starting Tuesday and for the rest of the workweek, temperatures will be spring-like. Highs each day are expected to reach the lower 70s with 50s each night. Clouds become more abundant tomorrow but any rain chance for Acadiana should hold off until Thursday and Friday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Clear

Abbeville

38°F Clear Feels like 38°
Wind
1 mph WSW
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
50°F Information not available.
Wind
8 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Crowley

36°F Clear Feels like 36°
Wind
2 mph SW
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
50°F Information not available.
Wind
8 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Opelousas

32°F Fair Feels like 32°
Wind
0 mph WNW
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
50°F Information not available.
Wind
6 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fog

Breaux Bridge

34°F Fog Feels like 34°
Wind
1 mph WSW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
50°F Information not available.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

36°F Clear Feels like 36°
Wind
2 mph SSW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
50°F Information not available.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

