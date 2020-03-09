Unseasonably warm weather will take over Acadiana over the next 7 days as we fight rain chances on a daily basis. A mild and quiet Monday morning will be followed by a warm and breezy afternoon as temperatures climb into the mid 70s. Scattered rain becomes more likely as Acadiana heads into the second half of the day. Expect more of the same weather for tomorrow. The rest of the week will see highs in the mid to upper 70s with lows only in the mid to upper 60s. Rain chances should mostly stay in the 20-40% range.
Spring-Like and Unsettled Weather for the Work Week
Abbeville63°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 63°
- Wind
- 9 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 80%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
65°F Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
- Wind
- 10 mph SSE
- Precip
- 50%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full
Crowley61°F Overcast Feels like 61°
- Wind
- 9 mph SE
- Humidity
- 87%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
65°F Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
- Wind
- 10 mph SSE
- Precip
- 50%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full
Opelousas59°F Overcast Feels like 59°
- Wind
- 6 mph SE
- Humidity
- 86%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
65°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
- Wind
- 10 mph SSE
- Precip
- 50%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full
Breaux Bridge62°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 62°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 80%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
65°F Rain showers early becoming more intermittent overnight. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
- Wind
- 10 mph SSE
- Precip
- 50%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full
New Iberia63°F Broken Clouds Feels like 63°
- Wind
- 13 mph SE
- Humidity
- 90%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
62°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 58F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
- Wind
- 7 mph S
- Precip
- 40%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full