Spring-Like and Unsettled Weather for the Work Week

Unseasonably warm weather will take over Acadiana over the next 7 days as we fight rain chances on a daily basis. A mild and quiet Monday morning will be followed by a warm and breezy afternoon as temperatures climb into the mid 70s. Scattered rain becomes more likely as Acadiana heads into the second half of the day. Expect more of the same weather for tomorrow. The rest of the week will see highs in the mid to upper 70s with lows only in the mid to upper 60s. Rain chances should mostly stay in the 20-40% range.

Scattered Clouds

Abbeville

63°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 63°
Wind
9 mph ESE
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
65°F Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Overcast

Crowley

61°F Overcast Feels like 61°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
65°F Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Overcast

Opelousas

59°F Overcast Feels like 59°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
65°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Scattered Clouds

Breaux Bridge

62°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 62°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers early becoming more intermittent overnight. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
65°F Rain showers early becoming more intermittent overnight. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

63°F Broken Clouds Feels like 63°
Wind
13 mph SE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 58F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
62°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 58F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full

