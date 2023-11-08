LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Internet provider Spectrum is bringing broadband internet, mobile, TV and voice services to rural areas of Acadiana.

Spectrum announced the launch of Spectrum Internet, Mobile, TV and Voice services to homes and small businesses in St. Landry, Acadia, and Evangeline Parishes. Spectrum’s newly constructed fiber-optic network buildout is part of the company’s $5 billion RDOF-related investment in unserved rural communities, partly offset by $1.2 billion in the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) RDOF auction.

The company’s RDOF expansion will provide broadband access to an estimated 1 million customer locations across 24 states in the coming years. Spectrum has also won more than $700 million in state broadband expansion subsidies, which, combined with Spectrum investment, will connect another 300,000 homes and small businesses.

“Spectrum is bringing gigabit broadband to unserved communities in Louisiana and across America through RDOF,” said Craig Loden, Vice President of Construction leading Spectrum’s Louisiana RDOF expansions. “Our investment is making it possible to deliver the high-value broadband, mobile, TV and voice services now available in St. Landry, Acadia and Evangeline Parishes. We are providing local residents and small businesses superior connectivity at highly competitive prices, backed by a team of skilled local technicians and 100% U.S.-based customer service.”

Spectrum Internet delivers speeds up to 1 Gbps and Advanced WiFi for residential and small business customers, with no modem fees, data caps or contracts. Spectrum Business Internet offers customers 1 Gbps download speeds, with 300 Mbps and 600 Mbps options. The company has also begun a network evolution that will provide gigabit upstream speeds and multiple gigabit download speeds across its entire 41-state service area.

“St. Landry Parish is thrilled with Spectrum’s buildout to bring fast internet to thousands of residents who have gone without connectivity for far too long,” said St. Landry Parish President Jessie Bellard. “This latest announcement of more homes that now have access to Spectrum services brings us one step closer to closing our digital divide for good.”

Along with multiple broadband options, Spectrum services now available also include mobile and TV. Mobile services offer nationwide 5G starting at $30 a month. TV services offer more than 200 HD channels and access to 85,000 On Demand movies and shows.

“Spectrum’s broadband expansion in Acadia Parish is bringing unmatched economic opportunity to our region,” said Acadia Parish Police Jury President Chance Henry. “High-speed connectivity is essential for success in today’s world and bringing more families and small businesses online is a win for our economy.”

