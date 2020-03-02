Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Special Delivery: Lafayette General Hospital welcomes six Leap Day babies in 2020

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
  • James Albert Cade
  • Kei’lahni Rose Johnson
  • Averii Sky Goodie
  • Lucas Joseph Dohmann
  • Adalynn Michelle Mena
  • Kendrick Lee-Willis Domengeaux
Averii Sky Goodie

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette General received some very special deliveries on a day that only comes once every four years.

Six Leap Day babies were born at varying times on February 29, 2020, according to the hospital spokesperson Patricia Thompson.  

Lafayette General shared photos of the six leaplings.

James, Keh’lahni, Averii, Lucas, Adalynn and Kendrick all share a special birthday.

James was the first born at 2:26 a.m. and Lucas was the last of the leapers born at 9:02 p.m.

Their parents will now have to decided whether to celebrate birthdays on February 28 or March 1.

The next leap year will occur in 2024.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Sidebar