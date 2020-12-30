SPC Places Acadiana under Enhanced Risk for Severe Storms New Year’s Eve

Local
Posted: / Updated:

No severe weather is expected today for Acadiana but scattered showers and storms are possible throughout the day. Otherwise, the weather will be very warm, humid, breezy, and cloudy. Highs this afternoon should reach the mid-70s.

We continue to monitor the threat for severe weather on New Year’s Eve. The Storm Prediction Center has all of Acadiana under their “Enhanced Risk” Outlook which is considered a 3 out of 5 for likelihood to see severe storms. The primary threats will be damaging winds and/or tornadoes. Isolated flash flooding is a threat too, as rainfall totals could reach 1 to 3″ inches.

The approximate timing for the severe threat will be between Noon to 10:00 pm Thursday. Futuretrack shows a line of strong storms entering the state around 4:00 pm. Plan on being weather aware for the afternoon and evening hours.

Now is the time to download the KLFY Weather App. It is the most advanced weather app you can have on your phone. 

It will alert you to severe weather where ever you are in the world. With it’s GEO Targeting tools, it will give you the latest hour by hour forecasts and 10 days forecasts for where you are at the moment.

If you have an Android phone, you can download it at the Google store by clicking here.

If you have an Apple phone, can you download it at the Apple Store by clicking here.

Cloudy

Abbeville

69°F Cloudy Feels like 69°
Wind
14 mph SE
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

64°F
Wind
11 mph SE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Cloudy

Crowley

71°F Cloudy Feels like 71°
Wind
15 mph SSE
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

64°F
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Mostly Cloudy

Opelousas

70°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 70°
Wind
14 mph SSE
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

64°F
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Cloudy

Breaux Bridge

72°F Cloudy Feels like 72°
Wind
13 mph SSE
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

64°F
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Cloudy

New Iberia

70°F Cloudy Feels like 70°
Wind
15 mph SSE
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

64°F
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon

Sidebar