SPC Places Acadiana under Enhanced Risk for Severe Storms New Year’s Eve

No severe weather is expected today for Acadiana but scattered showers and storms are possible throughout the day. Otherwise, the weather will be very warm, humid, breezy, and cloudy. Highs this afternoon should reach the mid-70s.

We continue to monitor the threat for severe weather on New Year’s Eve. The Storm Prediction Center has all of Acadiana under their “Enhanced Risk” Outlook which is considered a 3 out of 5 for likelihood to see severe storms. The primary threats will be damaging winds and/or tornadoes. Isolated flash flooding is a threat too, as rainfall totals could reach 1 to 3″ inches.





The approximate timing for the severe threat will be between Noon to 10:00 pm Thursday. Futuretrack shows a line of strong storms entering the state around 4:00 pm. Plan on being weather aware for the afternoon and evening hours.





