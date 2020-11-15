Southside high school closing due to COVID-19 cases

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) Students who go to Southside High School will not return to the classroom on Monday, school officials announced Sunday.

The school is temporarily closing due to a rise in COVID-19 case.

Students will however be on a remote learning plan through November 30.

A release from the Lafayette Parish school district said in part, “due to the large number of students who are now quarantined at Southside High School, effective immediately we are closing the school to students and will initiate virtual learning beginning Monday, November 16.”

Staff will report to school, the release stated.

“Although the number of positive COVID cases on campus remain low, the number of students quarantined due to close contact are now at approximately 11%.”

The release went on to say that the “large amount of our students that are currently in required quarantine were not exposed to COVID-19 at school.”

So far, no other schools in the district are affected.