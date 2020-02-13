Southside High portable classrooms rejected by board members

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) You will not see any portable buildings on the campus of Southside High School.

That’s because board members voted unanimously to postpone adding portable buildings.

During Wednesday night’s Lafayette Parish School Board meeting, board members discovered that the new Southside High School was designed to hold about 2 thousand students.

Board member Dr. Donald Aguillard said Southside High isn’t expected to reach capacity until the 2021-2022 school year.

But if student enrollment exceeds those expectations, additional roving teachers could be an option, he said.

In December, a motion was approved to purchase and set up two new portable double classroom buildings with USDA funding.

At that time, a member of the board requested the decision be rescinded.