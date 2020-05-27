South Louisiana Community College appoints new interim chancellor

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) President of the Louisiana Community and Technical College System, Dr. Monty Sullivan, has appointed Dr. Vincent June as Interim Chancellor of South Louisiana Community College (SLCC).

“I am pleased that Dr. June has agreed to lead SLCC on an interim basis,” said Sullivan.

June joined SLCC in 2016 and currently serves as the Vice Chancellor for Academic and Student Affairs. His higher education career spans 25 years, including 17 years as the chief student affairs-enrollment officer at three major institutions.

“Dr. June has 25 years of successful higher education experience. He is very knowledgeable of the greater Acadiana region. With the support of our Board Chairman we believe he is a good fit during this transition period.” Sullivan said.

June’s appointment is effective Saturday, May 30, 2020.

He will replace Dr. Natalie Harder who has accepted the presidency position at Coker University in South Carolina.